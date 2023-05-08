Sumy Oblast: Russians deliver 16 strikes on border region

DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 7 May, Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast. 106 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (16 strikes) and tubed artillery (5 strikes). As a result of the shelling, a private house caught fire.

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, there were attacks from tubed artillery (15 strikes) on the city of Seredyna-Buda. The shelling damaged two apartments in a residential building and a warehouse.

There were 20 strikes from mortars on Velykopysarivka hromada.

In the Yunakivka hromada, shelling from tubed artillery was recorded (5 strikes).

The occupiers also struck the Novoslobidska hromada with mortars (5 strikes).

In the Krasnopil hromada, shelling was carried out from tubed artillery (7 strikes).

The Russians shelled the Znob-Novhorod hromada from tubed artillery (17 strikes). Shelling in the settlement of Znob-Novhorod damaged power lines, three private houses and a private car.

In the Esman hromada, the Russians struck with artillery (16 strikes).

