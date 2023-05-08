All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Sumy Oblast: Russians deliver 16 strikes on border region

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 8 May 2023, 00:16
Sumy Oblast: Russians deliver 16 strikes on border region
DESTRUCTION IN SUMY OBLAST. STOCK PHOTO BY OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

On 7 May, Russian invaders carried out 16 attacks on the border area of Sumy Oblast. 106 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians hit Bilopillia hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] with mortars (16 strikes) and tubed artillery (5 strikes). As a result of the shelling, a private house caught fire.

Advertisement:

In Seredyna-Buda hromada, there were attacks from tubed artillery (15 strikes) on the city of Seredyna-Buda. The shelling damaged two apartments in a residential building and a warehouse.

There were 20 strikes from mortars on Velykopysarivka hromada.

In the Yunakivka hromada, shelling from tubed artillery was recorded (5 strikes).

The occupiers also struck the Novoslobidska hromada with mortars (5 strikes).

In the Krasnopil hromada, shelling was carried out from tubed artillery (7 strikes).

The Russians shelled the Znob-Novhorod hromada from tubed artillery (17 strikes). Shelling in the settlement of Znob-Novhorod damaged power lines, three private houses and a private car.

In the Esman hromada, the Russians struck with artillery (16 strikes).

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: