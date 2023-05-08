Russian Security Council suggests suspects in Prilepin assassination attempt may die in custody

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, has suggested that an "accident" in custody might lead to the deaths of the suspects in the car bomb attack on Russian propagandist and writer Zakhar Prilepin.

Source: Dmitry Medvedev on Telegram

Quote from Medvedev: "It’s important that they [the suspects] and those like them realise a simple truth: even those sentenced to life imprisonment (under the moratorium on the death penalty) sometimes have accidents and tragic incidents happen to them.

And then the long sentence is abruptly interrupted by natural causes, due to the prisoner’s death."

Background:

On 6 May, an Audi car driven by Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia – For Truth who allegedly participated in Russia's war against Ukraine, exploded in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. At that time, the media reported that Prilepin was seriously injured.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up Prilepin's car. Another man was reportedly wanted.

Subsequently, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Prilepin, admitted his guilt.

