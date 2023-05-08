Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 55 Russian attack

Over the course of 7 May, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled 55 Russian attacks on four fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 8 May

Quote: "Continuing its terror tactics, yesterday the Russian Federation launched 16 missile strikes, including strikes on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson and in Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts. Apart from that, [Russian forces carried out] 61 airstrikes and deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to conduct 52 attacks on the positions of our troops and on civilian settlements. Unfortunately, several civilians were killed and injured, and a high-rise residential building, several private houses, and other civilian infrastructure sustained damage.

The threat of further Russian missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Fierce fighting for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka continues. In total, 55 enemy attacks were repelled on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no evidence of the formation of Russian offensive groups has been detected.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the border with Ukraine. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Zarichchia, Leonivka and Kostobobriv in Chernihiv Oblast and Hluhiv in Sumy Oblast. They deployed mortars and artillery to attack the settlements of Orlykivka, Tymonovychi, Zarichchia, Bleshnia, Zaliznyi Mist, Arkhypivka, Leonivka and Buchky in Chernihiv Oblast; Stara Huta, Seredyna-Buda, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Vorozhba, Iskryskivshchyna, and Novhorodske in Sumy Oblast; as well as Udy, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Bochkove, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, and Stroivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Hrianykivka and Vilshana. Krasne Pershe, Dyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, and Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Spirne. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, and Nevske in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Bilohorivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces continue to conduct offensive operations. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. The Russians attacked the city using incendiary and phosphorus ammunition. Over the course of the past 24 hours, they also carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Khromove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky and conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Kurdiumivka, and New-York. The Russians also shelled Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Markove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Oleksandro-Shultyne, and Leonidivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians conducted offensive operations in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske but had no success. Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Netailove, Karlivka, and Hostre in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near Marinka. Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kurakhove and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations over the course of the past 24 hours, though they attacked Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Novoukrainka, Shakhtarsk and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians also shelled more than 50 settlements, including Poltavka, Charivne, Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zmiivka, Prydniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Kizomys, Sofiivk and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast; and the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out eight airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated and hit a Russian anti-aircraft missile system. Apart from that, Ukraine’s defenders destroyed eight Russian UAVs: two attack drones and six reconnaissance drones.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command centres, two areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and three ammunition storage points.

