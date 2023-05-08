Odesa Oblast strengthens security measures on 8 and 9 May

The National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast will strengthen security measures on 8 and 9 May, reminding residents that rallies and marches have been banned during the war.

Source: National Police of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

Details: Ivan Zhuk, Acting Head of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, said that employees of the National Police, National Guard and other defence forces will maintain order in the oblast on 8 and 9 May.

Rallies, marches, demonstrations and any other mass events will not be held in war conditions.

The police colonel said law enforcement officers will be deployed near monuments and memorials.

Explosive ordnance engineers and cynology experts will inspect the area for the presence of dangerous objects.

On the spot, citizens will be checked for identity documents and the presence of prohibited items.

Preventive communication groups will aim to prevent incidents that may be staged and clarify the requirements of martial law and the norms of current legislation.

The Situation Centre will monitor the situation in the oblast and coordinate the units that will ensure public order.

The police also recalled the requirements of martial law and the norms of current legislation:

it is forbidden to use the symbols of the National Socialist and totalitarian regimes, as well as to carry firearms, ammunition, explosives or devices, daggers, Finnish knives, brass knuckles or other cold weapons without the permission provided by law;

it is prohibited to sell alcoholic beverages after 22:00 and to sell and use pyrotechnics, including fireworks, party poppers and firecrackers;

from 00:00 to 5:00 there is a curfew in Odesa Oblast; during this time it is forbidden to move through the streets, except for the need to go to a shelter during an air-raid siren.

