Ukraine to boast one of world's best air defence systems when it receives everything partners promised – Air Force official

Ukraine will have one of the best air defence systems in the world as soon as it receives all of the promised equipment from its international partners.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson of the Air Forces of Ukraine, at the briefing on 8 May

Quote: "Ukraine is a big state with much to be protected. I mean, not only its borders but also its entire territory must be protected. The critical infrastructure facilities, power facilities, and nuclear power plants are priority targets for the Russians. They frequently attack substations, which supply nuclear power units with power.

We must bear in mind that this is a serious threat, and we need more of such systems as Patriot, SAMP/T, IRIS-T, NASAMS and, of course, the F-16 fighter jets, because we cannot do without it. These systems will help us create one of the best air defence systems in the world…We will have one of the best air defence systems when we get everything that our partners have promised, and we will completely replace the obsolete park of Soviet equipment, both aircrafts and the air defence systems."

