All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Special Operations Forces detect, and M777 destroys: Russian machine-gunners killed in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:28
Special Operations Forces detect, and M777 destroys: Russian machine-gunners killed in Bakhmut
Screenshot

The Special Operations Forces, in conjunction with the Defence Forces of Ukraine, killed a Russian machine gun crew, which was conducting aimed fire, in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A Russian machine gun crew, which was conducting aimed fire from a residential building in Bakhmut, has been killed.

Advertisement:

This is another example of well-coordinated efforts between the operators of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and an M777 (an American-British 155 mm howitzer – ed.) crew.

We will keep working!"

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: