Special Operations Forces detect, and M777 destroys: Russian machine-gunners killed in Bakhmut

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 8 May 2023, 17:28
Special Operations Forces detect, and M777 destroys: Russian machine-gunners killed in Bakhmut
Screenshot

The Special Operations Forces, in conjunction with the Defence Forces of Ukraine, killed a Russian machine gun crew, which was conducting aimed fire, in the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A Russian machine gun crew, which was conducting aimed fire from a residential building in Bakhmut, has been killed.

This is another example of well-coordinated efforts between the operators of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and an M777 (an American-British 155 mm howitzer – ed.) crew.

We will keep working!"

Advertisement: