All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, air-raid warning issued

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 8 May 2023, 21:53
Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, air-raid warning issued
Stock photo

On the evening of 8 May, Russians launched strikes on the territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: message of Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration 

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention! Residents of [the city of] Kharkiv and the oblast, the invaders are striking again! Don't ignore air-raid warnings. Stay in shelters!"

Details: According to local media, several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv. At 21:44, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

At 22:11, Syniehubov reported that according to preliminary information, the occupiers attacked the city and the oblast with S-300 missiles. At least six strikes were recorded. There are hits in the Kharkiv district.

Emergency services are on site. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being established.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: