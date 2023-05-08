Russians attack Kharkiv Oblast, air-raid warning issued

On the evening of 8 May, Russians launched strikes on the territory of Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: message of Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Syniehubov: "Attention! Residents of [the city of] Kharkiv and the oblast, the invaders are striking again! Don't ignore air-raid warnings. Stay in shelters!"

Details: According to local media, several explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv. At 21:44, an air-raid warning was issued in the oblast.

At 22:11, Syniehubov reported that according to preliminary information, the occupiers attacked the city and the oblast with S-300 missiles. At least six strikes were recorded. There are hits in the Kharkiv district.

Emergency services are on site. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being established.

