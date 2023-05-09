All Sections
Russians shell Sumy Oblast: 70 strikes carried out, infrastructure damaged

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 00:24
explosion, STOCK PHOTO: DEPOSITPHOTOS

The Russians carried out 12 attacks during the day on 8 May, with a total of 70 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration 

Details: Settlements in the Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Znob-Novhorod, Shalyhyne, Esman, Novoslobisdke hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] were bombarded.

The Russians struck the Yunakivka hromada with mortars (4 strikes) and artillery (4 strikes).

Attacks from tubed artillery (4 strikes) were carried out on the Novoslobidske hromada. Two private cars, four private residential buildings and a power line were damaged as a result of the shelling.

One private residential building was damaged as a result of another attack (3 strikes).

One strike was also carried out using mortars. 

The Russians fired at the Bilopillia hromada from tubed artillery (2 strikes), mortars (9 strikes) and automatic grenade launchers (15 strikes).

