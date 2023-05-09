Putin's war against Ukraine has not gone according to Kremlin's plan

The United States believes that Russia's war against Ukraine has not gone "according to plan", so the aggressor has resorted to attacking Ukrainian civilian cities and critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, commenting during a press briefing on last night’s air attack, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "This is just another line item in the litany of list of Russian aggression on Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: He has pointed out once again that Washington is constantly issuing statements condemning the actions of the Russians.

"And this kind of action and activity is just unacceptable," Patel said.

The US Department of State spokesperson has also noted that Putin's war against Ukraine has not gone according to the Kremlin's plan. That is why Russia is attacking civilians, sending convicts to the front and choosing escalation over peace.

In this regard, Patel reiterated that the United States had announced another aid package for Ukraine last week and stressed that Washington would continue to provide support and take steps to bring Russia to justice.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!