US to announce $1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The United States will announce another US$1.2 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, which will be designed to meet Ukraine’s long-term defence needs.

Source: AP media outlet, referring to US officials, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new aid package will be announced as part of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides funding for weapons in the months or even years ahead to meet Ukraine's future security needs.

According to US officials, the aid package for Ukraine will include Hawk air defence systems, anti-aircraft munitions and air defence drones. Kyiv will also receive artillery, missiles, satellite imagery and funding for ongoing maintenance and spare parts for various systems.

Taking into account this package, which is the 38th, US military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 will amount to almost US$37 billion.

Background: The latest package of US military aid to Kyiv in the amount of US$300 million was announced on 3 May and was allocated by US presidential authorisation from US arms stockpiles.

It contains, among other things, additional ammunition for the HIMARS systems provided by the United States, additional howitzers, artillery and mortar shells, as well as anti-tank weapons that Ukraine uses to counter unprovoked Russian aggression.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!