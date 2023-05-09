Explosions in Belgorod Oblast: governor talks of attack on Shebekino

A projectile has fallen in the Russian city of Shebekino, located not far from the border with Ukraine.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "Attack on Shebekino.

Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.

A projectile fell between two multi-apartment residential buildings, damaging the windows, balconies and facades of both buildings."

Details: Gladkov added that 6 cars were also damaged.

According to him, the relevant services are carrying out "door-to-door inspections".

