Explosions in Belgorod Oblast: governor talks of attack on Shebekino
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 02:06
A projectile has fallen in the Russian city of Shebekino, located not far from the border with Ukraine.
Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram
Quote: "Attack on Shebekino.
Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.
A projectile fell between two multi-apartment residential buildings, damaging the windows, balconies and facades of both buildings."
Details: Gladkov added that 6 cars were also damaged.
According to him, the relevant services are carrying out "door-to-door inspections".
