All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, no strikes

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 06:01
All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, no strikes
STOCK PHOTO FROM AIR COMMAND TSENTR (CENTRE)'S FACEBOOK

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that, according to preliminary data, all missiles launched from 4 Russian bombers have been shot down over Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Popko said that a fire had broken out in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of debris falling into the yard of a private house.

"The information is being confirmed," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, missile debris had been found on the roadway.

According to Popko, no information has been received about casualties.

Popko added that these data are preliminary and are being confirmed.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Update: Later, Popko reported that the night attack on 8-9 May was carried out by four Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

According to his data, the launched cruise missiles, most likely of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type, did not reach their targets.

Preliminary reports indicate that around fifteen Russian air targets had been detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv.

"There were no strikes," Popko said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

Poll shows only 9% of Ukrainians support Pope's call to end the war at any cost

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: