All Russian targets over Kyiv destroyed, no strikes

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 06:01
STOCK PHOTO FROM AIR COMMAND TSENTR (CENTRE)'S FACEBOOK

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, has reported that, according to preliminary data, all missiles launched from 4 Russian bombers have been shot down over Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Popko said that a fire had broken out in the Holosiivskyi district as a result of debris falling into the yard of a private house.

"The information is being confirmed," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

He also reported that in the Shevchenkivskyi district, missile debris had been found on the roadway.

According to Popko, no information has been received about casualties.

Popko added that these data are preliminary and are being confirmed.

Update: Later, Popko reported that the night attack on 8-9 May was carried out by four Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea.

According to his data, the launched cruise missiles, most likely of the Kh-101 (Kh-555) type, did not reach their targets.

Preliminary reports indicate that around fifteen Russian air targets had been detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv.

"There were no strikes," Popko said.

Advertisement: