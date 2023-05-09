Ukraine's defence forces hit over 20 important Russian targets – General Staff report

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have conducted air and ground attacks on 19 clusters of Russian military personnel, 2 ammunition storage points and 3 more important Russian targets, and they also shot down a Russian drone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 May

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched another large-scale missile attack on Ukraine overnight. Information about the results of this terrorist attack is currently being confirmed."

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Marinka fronts. Heavy battles are being fought for the cities of Bakhmut and Marinka. In total, 42 enemy attacks were repelled on these fronts over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: Over the past day, Russian forces launched 30 missile and 61 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged, there were casualties.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russia continues to maintain its forces in areas near the border with Ukraine. Over the course of the past 24 hours, Russian forces fired using mortars and artillery at the settlements of Berylivka, Moshchenka, Halahanivka, Leonivka, Oleksandrivka, Buda-Vorobivska, Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Znob-Novhorodske, Stara Huta, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, Iskryskivshchyna and Volfyne in Sumy Oblast, as well as Hoptivka, Krasne, Zelene, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Vovchanski Khutory, Karaichne, Mala Vovcha, Mykolaivka and Nesterne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Zapadne and Masiutivka. Kamianka, Topoli, Petro-Ivanivka, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Lyman Pershyi, Vilshana, Buhaivka in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were attacked using artillery and mortars.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Bilohorivka. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Verkhnokamianske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Yampolivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues. During the past 24 hours, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Chasiv Yar. They conducted airstrikes in the areas of Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Predtechyne. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russians conducted offensive operations in and around Avdiivka and Pervomaiske in Donetsk Oblast, but had no success. Novokalynove, Berdychi, Lastochkyne, Avdiivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Marinka front, units of Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near Marinka. Heorhiivka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive operations. They conducted an air strike in the vicinity of Velyka Novosilka as well as shelled the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka and Vuhledar.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole, Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. The Russians also shelled more than 30 settlements located next to the battle line, including Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, and the city of Kherson.

The Ukrainian Air Force carried out 16 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated.

Over the past day, the defenders destroyed, in particular, a Russian Zala reconnaissance UAV.

Units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two Russian command centres, two areas where Russian military personnel and equipment were concentrated, and three ammunition storage points.

