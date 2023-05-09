All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


23 children orphaned in Donetsk Oblast

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 13:49

Twenty-three children have been orphaned in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine because their parents or carers were killed in combat action.

Source: Children's Service of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration in response to a request by Suspilne

The orphans and children deprived of parental care have been given orphan status and sent to family-type orphanages. 15 of the children were taken in by their relatives. Specifically, six of the children live with the families of their siblings, five with their grandparents, and four with their aunt or uncle.

Two of the children live in foster families, and one child is in a family-type orphanage.

Photo: <em>Ruslan-Lytvyn/</em><a href=
Photo: Ruslan-Lytvyn/Depositphotos

The Donetsk Oblast State Administration reported that as of 24 February 2022, there were 772 children living in 17 children's homes in the region, 481 of whom were orphans.

All the children were temporarily transferred to a safe area. Seven institutions were evacuated to other regions of Ukraine, and the remaining 10 were evacuated abroad.

Background:

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Earlier Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, reported that Russia is not providing any data on deported Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration

PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence

Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones

Institute for Study of War report how many kilometres Ukraine’s forces have recaptured on Bakhmut front

Zelenskyy suggested invading Russian villages and blowing up oil pipeline – Washington Post

updated from 22:46Explosions thunder in Ternopil, building on fire

All News
Donetsk region
Russian forces kill six people in Kherson Oblast
Teenage girl wounded by Russians on 29 April dies in Kramatorsk
Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast in one day
RECENT NEWS
12:19
UK Defence Intelligence doubts coordination effectiveness of Russian troops in Ukraine in their existing state
11:55
Zelenskyy in Germany: Together we will win and bring peace back to Europe
11:39
Five people killed by explosive in Kherson Oblast
11:30
VIDEOGerman Chancellor welcomes Zelenskyy with military honours
11:13
VIDEOLukashenko does not appear at Belarusian National Flag Day celebration
10:44
PHOTOGerman President meets Zelenskyy at his residence
09:47
UK Prime Minister to seek more support for Ukraine at international summits next week
09:34
Shelling in Kharkiv: Infrastructure facility, dormitory and apartment building damaged
09:19
G7 and EU to ban restart of Russian gas supply on routes to Europe – FT
08:52
Russian attack on night of 14 May: Ukrainian air defence destroys 3 cruise missiles and 25 drones
All News
Advertisement: