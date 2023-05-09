23 children orphaned in Donetsk Oblast

Twenty-three children have been orphaned in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine because their parents or carers were killed in combat action.

Source: Children's Service of the Donetsk Oblast State Administration in response to a request by Suspilne

The orphans and children deprived of parental care have been given orphan status and sent to family-type orphanages. 15 of the children were taken in by their relatives. Specifically, six of the children live with the families of their siblings, five with their grandparents, and four with their aunt or uncle.

Two of the children live in foster families, and one child is in a family-type orphanage.

The Donetsk Oblast State Administration reported that as of 24 February 2022, there were 772 children living in 17 children's homes in the region, 481 of whom were orphans.

All the children were temporarily transferred to a safe area. Seven institutions were evacuated to other regions of Ukraine, and the remaining 10 were evacuated abroad.

Background:

Earlier Dmytro Lubinets, Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner, reported that Russia is not providing any data on deported Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!