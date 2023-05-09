All Sections
EU ready to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells – Zelenskyy

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 May 2023, 14:32
EU ready to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ursula von der Leyen, photo: Getty Images

The European Union is ready to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells highly needed by the Defence Forces.

Source: Ukrinform citing Zelenskyy at the joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, in Kyiv

Quote: "I thanked Ursula for the readiness of the EU to provide Ukraine with highly necessary ammunition, a million shells for artillery."

Details: He stated that during the conversation with the President of the European Commission, the issue of procurement speed and the delivery of these shelles was discussed among other things, since there is already a need for them on the battlefield.

"Ukraine demonstrates the efficiency of our defence against Russian aggression every day. Every shot down missile of the Russian terrorists, every success of our defenders in repelling the Russian assault are proof that we are able to defeat this aggressor," he stressed.

Background

