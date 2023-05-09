EU ready to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells – Zelenskyy

The European Union is ready to supply Ukraine with a million artillery shells highly needed by the Defence Forces.

Source: Ukrinform citing Zelenskyy at the joint briefing with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission, in Kyiv

Quote: "I thanked Ursula for the readiness of the EU to provide Ukraine with highly necessary ammunition, a million shells for artillery."

Details: He stated that during the conversation with the President of the European Commission, the issue of procurement speed and the delivery of these shelles was discussed among other things, since there is already a need for them on the battlefield.

"Ukraine demonstrates the efficiency of our defence against Russian aggression every day. Every shot down missile of the Russian terrorists, every success of our defenders in repelling the Russian assault are proof that we are able to defeat this aggressor," he stressed.

Background:

On 5 May, the EU Council adopted the decision about the allocation of €1 billion from the European Peace Fund within the framework of its initiative of supplying Ukraine with artillery shells.

On 8 May, Zelenskyy reported that he has good news concerning the supply of ammunition to the Defence Forces, but so far it is too early to make this information public.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!