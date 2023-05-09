Russians deploy artillery to destroy urgent care centre in Kherson Oblast

On 9 May, Russian troops destroyed an urgent care centre in the settlement of Kizomys in Bilozerka hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in the Kherson district (Kherson Oblast).

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration

Quote: "Russian artillery continues to attack Kizomys in Bilozerka hromada. An urgent care centre has been destroyed as a result of another shelling. Fortunately, no civilians were affected."

