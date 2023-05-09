All Sections
Russian propagandist records "victorious" video from hospital ward after being injured in car explosion

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 9 May 2023, 15:45
Russian propagandist records victorious video from hospital ward after being injured in car explosion
screenshot

Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia — For Truth, who was injured when the car he was driving exploded, has recorded his first video from the hospital ward and declared that he would continue to defeat everyone in the future.

Source: video published by Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Hleb Nikitin

Quote from Prilepin: "Dear friends, compatriots, relatives. We are working gradually. And we will win, we have won before and we will continue to win. All evil will be disgraced and defeated."

Details: Nikitin added that, according to doctors, the recovery process is going smoothly, everything necessary for treatment is available. The video does not show the severity of Prilepin's injuries. Earlier it was reported that his legs were seriously injured as a result of the explosion.

Background:

  • On 6 May, an Audi car carrying Zakhar Prilepin, a Ukrainophobic writer and member of the political party A Just Russia – For Truth, who allegedly fought against Ukraine, was blown up in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Back then, the media reported that Prilepin was seriously injured and the driver was killed.
  • Prilepin's press service reported that his associate Oleksandr "Zloy" (Angry) Shubin, a member of the Oplot battalion of the Russian Guard, was killed in the explosion.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs announced the arrest of a man who may have been involved in blowing up the car of Prilepin. Later, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced that Oleksandr Permiakov, a native of Ukraine, who was detained on suspicion of attempting to assassinate Zakhar Prilepin, admitted his guilt.
  • Zakhar Prilepin underwent surgery in the city of Nizhny Novgorod and was put into an induced coma.

