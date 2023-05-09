Enerhoatom announces start of repair campaign, explaining how it will compensate for lack of power

Enerhoatom, the national company responsible for running power plants in Ukraine, has announced plans to reload the nuclear power plants' power units with fresh nuclear fuel and carry out planned maintenance works to ensure efficient operation during the autumn and winter of 2023-2024.

Source: This was reported by the company's press service on Telegram.

Quote: "The appropriate schedule was drawn up by Enerhoatom experts and synchronised with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and other generating companies so that consumers would not feel the impact of the repair campaign," the company said.

Details: At the same time, the lack of electricity from the production of power units is to be compensated by increasing the output of thermal plants and using the electricity imports.

"In addition, in the warm season, the generation of renewable energy increases, and therefore the completion of the repair campaign, although extremely difficult, will take place with minimal challenges for the energy system and Ukrainians," Enerhoatom noted.

The state-owned company also commented on the results of the autumn-winter period that had ended in 2023.

Specifically, nuclear generation provided about 55% (on some days, this indicator reached 65%) of the total electricity consumption in Ukraine.

"This was achieved despite the temporary occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Before its capture, it generated 40% of nuclear energy in Ukraine and more than a fifth of all the state's electricity needs.

Taking this into account, in the winter period, each of the power units, except the ZNPP, worked at the maximum capacity possible at that time", Enerhoatom summed up.

