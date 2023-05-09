Ukraine's government divides procurement for army into two groups, one to be classified

For the duration of martial law, the Cabinet of Ministers has divided procurement for the army into two groups, one of which is to remain classified.

Source: Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine

The first group will include purchases of weapons, equipment, and other defence products. Information about these purchases will remain classified.

The second will include the procurement of food for the Armed Forces.

"From now on, the contractor will publish an announcement of the purchase in advance, and this announcement will include information on estimated volumes, terms and conditions, and delivery dates," Shmyhal announced.

In addition, procurement reports will be posted in the digital system, if they were concluded without it.

Background: On 23 April, the Prozorro system launched a new function that displays information on non-arms defence purchases.

Earlier, Zn.ua, citing the Defence Ministry agreement on the purchase of food, reported that the Ministry of Defence was purchasing food for servicemen at prices that were two or three times higher than in Kyiv shops. The Ministry of Defence said this was a lie and manipulation and promised to take it up with the Security Service of Ukraine.

Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov commented on these news reports, saying that the prices include not only the food items themselves, but also services relating to their delivery and cooking, and that with regard to egg prices, technical errors had been made in the document.

