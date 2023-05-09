All Sections
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Kupiansk in evening: there are wounded

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 21:02
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Kupiansk in evening: there are wounded
ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO: AFTERMATH OF THE SHELLING OF KUPIANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST, PHOTO FROM PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY'S TELEGRAM

The Russian military launched a missile attack on the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people in the evening.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has just launched another missile attack on Kupiansk. There was a hit to a civilian industrial facility. At least 5 private residential buildings were also damaged. Unfortunately, there are wounded." 

Details: He specified that two women and a man were injured. One person was administered first aid on the spot, and the other two were hospitalised. Emergency services are working at the site of the strike.

Advertisement: