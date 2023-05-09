All Sections
Occupiers shell Dnipropetrovsk oblast numerous times

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 9 May 2023, 22:53
Occupiers shell Dnipropetrovsk oblast numerous times
Stock photo from Luhansk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

On 9 May, Russian invaders attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Several times the Russians hit the Nikopol region. The Myrove hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] was shelled with artillery. Marhanets hromada was attacked by drones. People were not hurt. "

Details: Lysak added that five private houses and eight farm buildings were damaged. Power line and gas pipeline were broken. 

