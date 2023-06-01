All Sections
Czech Senate supports acceleration of Ukraine's accession to NATO

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 04:23

On Wednesday, 31 May 2023, the Czech Senate approved a resolution on preparations for the North Atlantic Alliance summit in Vilnius in July, which, among other things, noted the deteriorating security situation in Europe and supported Ukraine's accession to NATO as soon as possible.

Details: According to the text of the resolution, the Czech Senate "supports Ukraine's early accession to NATO", as well as training and the supply of weapons and other military equipment to Ukraine in coordination with its allies.

Quote from the resolution: "We support increasing Ukraine's interoperability with NATO in the interests of Euro-Atlantic integration, and we support deepening NATO's relations with non-members, such as Moldova."

More details: The Czech senators have also called on the government to start a discussion at the Vilnius summit on a clear path for Ukraine's accession to NATO and the prospects for security guarantees.

"We call on the government of the Czech Republic to deepen Ukraine's integration into NATO structures and processes before the formal start of the process of its accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, and we urge the government to seek more intensive support for Ukraine from NATO countries," the document says.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has thanked the Czech Senate for adopting the resolution.

Quote from Kuleba: "I am grateful to the Czech Senate for passing a resolution in support of starting Ukraine's NATO accession process. The momentum for taking a step toward Ukraine’s membership at the summit in Vilnius continues to build and we thank Miloš Vystrčil [the President of the Senate – ed.] and Czech senators for their move."

Background: Ukraine expects specific steps towards its membership in the Alliance from the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. Kyiv is preparing two packages for discussion at the summit – a political and a practical one.

Ukraine will not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, except for real steps towards its membership in the Alliance, Kuleba said earlier.

