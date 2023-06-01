Ukrainian defenders repel over 20 Russian attacks and destroy 5 UAVs in one day – General Staff report

On 31 May, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled 21 Russian attacks and shot down 5 reconnaissance UAVs.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 1 June

Details: The Russians carried out 3 missile strikes and 29 air strikes, and fired 49 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of the Ukrainian troops and settlements over the past day (31 May). Unfortunately, there are casualties among civilians; private residential buildings and other infrastructure facilities are also damaged.

The likelihood of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

The occupiers continue to focus their main efforts on attempts to entirely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. Over the past day, the defence forces repelled 21 Russian attacks.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained their military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. They carried out an airstrike on Pletenivka, Kharkiv Oblast. The Russians fired mortar bombs and artillery shells at Karpovychi, Tymonovychi, Yanzhulivka and Halahanivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Fotovyzh, Studenok, Hirky, Atynske, Shpyl, Uhroidy and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast; Udy, Hoptivka, Lyptsi, Strilecha, Zelene, Ternova, Starytsia, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Pletenivka, Vovchanski Khutory, Ohirtseve, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Chuhunivka, Ambarne and Hryhorivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the occupiers conducted an offensive to the west of Masiutivka in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast, but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Kyslivka and Kotliarivka in Kharkiv Oblast. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, came under artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted an offensive to the south of Bilohorivka, but failed. They carried out airstrikes near Terny and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, as well as Novosadove, Torske and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders conducted offensive actions near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Bila Hora, but failed. The settlements of Kramatorsk, Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast took damage from Russian attacks.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russian occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions. They launched an airstrike on Avdiivka. The Russians also fired artillery at Novokalynove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Sieverne, Karlivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled all Russian attacks in the vicinity of Marinka. The Russians launched an airstrike on Marinka. The settlements of Kurakhove, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Yelyzavetivka, Katerynivka, Kostiantynivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian occupation forces carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka. They also fired on the settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka.

The Russians continue to conduct defensive actions on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. The occupiers shelled the settlements of Vremivka, Vilne Pole, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Novopil and Temyrivka in Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kherson, Beryslav, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kizomys and Shyroka Balka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 15 strikes on clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment, including 2 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

The Ukrainian defenders destroyed five reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one command post, one artillery unit at a firing position, two ammunition storage points and two electronic warfare stations.

