EU ambassador on Russia's attack: Children's Day starts tragically in Kyiv

Matti Maasikas, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, has reacted to a nighttime missile attack in the Ukrainian capital that killed two children.

Maasikas stated that Children's Day "tragically began in Kyiv, where at least 2 children were killed early in the morning as a result of Russian air attacks." It is worth noting that according to updated official reports, one child died as a result of the attack.

#Childrensday started tragically in Kyiv, where Russian air attacks killed at least 2 children early morning. — Matti Maasikas (@MattiMaasikas) June 1, 2023

According to the General Staff, at night Russia used missiles of the Iskander operational-tactical missile system against targets of civilian and critical infrastructure in the capital and Kyiv Oblast.

