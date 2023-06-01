"Even explosions did not frighten me as much as feeling of thirst": children about life during war

Ukrainian children have written several dozen letters about life during the war. The testimony of the youngest eyewitnesses is collected as part of the Can You Hear? campaign organised by the Voices of Children Charity Foundation.

"The Can You Hear campaign encourages adults to listen to children when they talk about war, to give them space to express themselves. After all, this makes it much easier for children to experience the difficult experience that war brings", the organisers note.

Psychologists of the foundation note that you should not be afraid when a child talks about war. If necessary, you can contact a specialist to help a kid live the experience of war and integrate it into his/her life.

Emails can be sent to the email address: letters@voices.org.ua.

Zakhar from Mariupol

The 13-year-old noted that the constant thirst felt worse than the explosions.

"We would constantly wear our outerwear and sleep in it so as not to freeze. We would cook food on a bonfire right at the entrance if there was no shelling. We gradually got used to living without the internet, communication and lights; the only thing you can't get used to is thirst.

Even explosions were not as frightening as the feeling of dryness and tightness in the mouth. A sip of water was the most desirable thing. Of course, we first had some water reserves, but they quickly ran out. Then the boiler and [a water] tank were used. And then the rain saved us. I've never enjoyed it as much as then," he wrote.

The boy added that his family was lucky enough to leave the besieged Mariupol more than a year ago. And now he again enjoys the opportunity to make tea without leaving the house. You can also wash your clothes in the washing machine and dip in the bathroom.

Mykhailo from Kherson

8-year-old Mykhailyk [a diminutive of Mykhailo – ed.] likes playing with Lego, riding a bike, and fishing with his dad. But because of the war, he was forced to leave his parents' home.

"There are two seas, a desert, a pine forest, a pink lake, many estuaries, and the most delicious watermelons, corn, tomatoes, cherries and strawberries in my Kherson Oblast. Our region is agrarian. There is also the Dnipro River, with different fish in it.

When peace comes, and the war ends, I will return home. I invite everyone to my homeland to eat the most delicious watermelons", writes Myikhailyk.

Drawing By Mykhailo

Polina from Luhansk Oblast

10-year-old Polina was also forced to move. In her letter about the war, she recalls with a pang how she visited her grandmother for the summer and had a good time with a friend.

"I haven't seen her in two years. Because I only saw her in the summer, and now I don't see her at all. That makes it even sadder", the girl writes.

Polina also notes that she will never be able to talk to some people again.

"I moved from Luhansk Oblast, the city of Hirske, where I had many friends. Today, I actively communicate with some of them, and I will never communicate with some of them again. Namely, with my friend Vlad. The invaders killed him and his mother. When I recall this, it becomes hard and very sad," she adds.

