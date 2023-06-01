All Sections
Third air-raid warning in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast since beginning of day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 1 June 2023, 10:39
screenshot from alerts.in.ua

The Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts.

Source: alerts.in.ua

Details: The warning was issued at 10:14 on 1 June in Kyiv and spread to Ukraine’s northern oblasts two minutes later.

This is the third warning in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast since the beginning of the day.

The air-raid warning wasn’t issued in the rest of the country’s oblasts (except for Luhansk, Donetsk and Crimea, where the warning is constantly in effect) so far.

The warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia Oblast at 10:26.

The air-raid warning means the threat of missile and air strikes. At this time, you need to take cover.

Update: At 10:35, an all-clear was given in Kyiv.

Background:

  • In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian forces used Iskander operational-tactical missile system missiles once again to attack civilian and critical infrastructure targets of the capital and Kyiv Oblast at night. According to preliminary data, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed 10 out of 10 missiles.
  • As a result of the fall of Russian missile debris in Kyiv, 3 people, including a child, were killed.

