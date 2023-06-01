All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Summit near Ukraine's borders will send message to Russia – EU diplomacy chief

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 11:50

Josep Borrell, Chief of EU diplomacy, has said that the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in Moldova near the border with Ukraine, will send a "message of unity" to Putin's Russia.

Source: Borrell, upon arriving at the summit in the Moldovan village of Bulboaca, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "I hope that the presence of so many leaders here, not far from Ukraine, a few kilometres from the border, will send a strong message about the unity of many, many states, not only in the EU but also other [countries], about the defence of international order, about the defence of people's right to defend their sovereignty. It is important that this message reaches Russia," Borrell said.

Advertisement:

Details: He also commented on Russia's nighttime missile attack on Kyiv, noting that it is further evidence that Russia continues to target civilians in Ukraine.

The second meeting of the European Political Community will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, the defence of democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states. European Pravda will soon publish an article on the expected results of the summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, upon arriving at the summit, said that the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova would lead to both countries joining the EU.

Watch the European Pravda's video blog from the scene to find out how Moldova's daily life was "stopped" for the sake of the summit.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: MH17MH17MH17MH17
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
MH17
Vatican attempts to justify Pope's words about "great Russia"
United States condemns new repressions against Crimean Tatars in Russian-occupied Crimea
Latvian companies' exports to Russia increased despite sanctions
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: