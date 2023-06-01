All Sections
Summit near Ukraine's borders will send message to Russia – EU diplomacy chief

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 11:50

Josep Borrell, Chief of EU diplomacy, has said that the summit of the European Political Community, which is taking place in Moldova near the border with Ukraine, will send a "message of unity" to Putin's Russia.

Source: Borrell, upon arriving at the summit in the Moldovan village of Bulboaca, as reported by European Pravda correspondent

Quote: "I hope that the presence of so many leaders here, not far from Ukraine, a few kilometres from the border, will send a strong message about the unity of many, many states, not only in the EU but also other [countries], about the defence of international order, about the defence of people's right to defend their sovereignty. It is important that this message reaches Russia," Borrell said.

Details: He also commented on Russia's nighttime missile attack on Kyiv, noting that it is further evidence that Russia continues to target civilians in Ukraine.



The second meeting of the European Political Community will discuss joint efforts for peace in the context of the war in Ukraine and related crises, the defence of democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states. European Pravda will soon publish an article on the expected results of the summit.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, upon arriving at the summit, said that the European integration of Ukraine and Moldova would lead to both countries joining the EU.

Watch the European Pravda's video blog from the scene to find out how Moldova's daily life was "stopped" for the sake of the summit.

Advertisement: