There are good informal discussions on Ukraine's steps towards NATO membership – NATO Secretary General

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 11:50

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described informal discussions within the Alliance on specific steps Ukraine should take to achieve NATO membership as "good".

Source: Stoltenberg during the meeting of NATO members’ foreign ministers in Oslo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the Allies would agree on any specific steps for Ukraine to take to achieve NATO membership, the Secretary General replied: "I am confident that we will find consensus on this issue. We already have good informal discussions. And we confirm the main point: Ukraine will become a member of this Alliance".

Stoltenberg also pointed out that Ukraine has been moving towards NATO, shifting from Soviet to NATO standards.

He said NATO has been helping Ukraine with this since 2014 and especially after Russia's full-scale invasion.

"So, yes, we are moving in this direction, and yes, our allies see Ukraine as a NATO member," Stoltenberg explained.

Background: On 1 June, NATO foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance and its further support in the war with the Russian Federation during a meeting in Oslo

