All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


There are good informal discussions on Ukraine's steps towards NATO membership – NATO Secretary General

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 11:50

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg described informal discussions within the Alliance on specific steps Ukraine should take to achieve NATO membership as "good".

Source: Stoltenberg during the meeting of NATO members’ foreign ministers in Oslo, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the Allies would agree on any specific steps for Ukraine to take to achieve NATO membership, the Secretary General replied: "I am confident that we will find consensus on this issue. We already have good informal discussions. And we confirm the main point: Ukraine will become a member of this Alliance".

Stoltenberg also pointed out that Ukraine has been moving towards NATO, shifting from Soviet to NATO standards.

Advertisement:

He said NATO has been helping Ukraine with this since 2014 and especially after Russia's full-scale invasion.

"So, yes, we are moving in this direction, and yes, our allies see Ukraine as a NATO member," Stoltenberg explained.

Background: On 1 June, NATO foreign ministers will discuss Ukraine's desire to join the Alliance and its further support in the war with the Russian Federation during a meeting in Oslo

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: