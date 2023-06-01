All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kyiv mayor calls on capital's residents to participate in shelter inspections

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 June 2023, 16:25
Kyiv mayor calls on capital's residents to participate in shelter inspections

The municipal authorities of the capital have decided to involve the public in checking access to shelters and will convene the City Defence Council on 2 June.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "A month and a half ago, the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration concluded a Memorandum of Cooperation on monitoring the operation of shelters with the Ozon public monitoring group. The group collects and provides the department with the addresses of shelters that residents complain about. They have conducted a number of joint inspections.

The city calls on all interested citizens of Kyiv to join this initiative as public representatives of such inspections."

Advertisement:

Details: To join, you need to contact the Department of Municipal Security via the official email address: security@kyivcity.gov.ua.

In addition, according to Popko, the authorities will initiate the convening of the City Defence Council on Friday, 2 June, together with the heads of the Kyiv City Council's fractions and with public representatives.

The main topic of the meeting is discussion of the use of civil defence facilities in the city of Kyiv.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Update: Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the meeting of the Kyiv Defence Council had been postponed for an undefined period. The time and date of the meeting will be announced in advance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: