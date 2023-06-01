All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 1 June 2023, 16:25
Kyiv mayor calls on capital's residents to participate in shelter inspections

The municipal authorities of the capital have decided to involve the public in checking access to shelters and will convene the City Defence Council on 2 June.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "A month and a half ago, the Department of Municipal Security of the Kyiv City State Administration concluded a Memorandum of Cooperation on monitoring the operation of shelters with the Ozon public monitoring group. The group collects and provides the department with the addresses of shelters that residents complain about. They have conducted a number of joint inspections.

The city calls on all interested citizens of Kyiv to join this initiative as public representatives of such inspections."

Details: To join, you need to contact the Department of Municipal Security via the official email address: security@kyivcity.gov.ua.

In addition, according to Popko, the authorities will initiate the convening of the City Defence Council on Friday, 2 June, together with the heads of the Kyiv City Council's fractions and with public representatives.

The main topic of the meeting is discussion of the use of civil defence facilities in the city of Kyiv.

Update: Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the meeting of the Kyiv Defence Council had been postponed for an undefined period. The time and date of the meeting will be announced in advance.

