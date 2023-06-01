We must compensate Ukraine for not being able to invite them to NATO at the moment – President of Lithuania

Ukraine should be compensated for the fact that NATO cannot currently invite it to become a full member.

Source: This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on the sidelines of the summit of the European Political Community in Moldova, reports European Pravda with reference to the publication Verslo žinios.

Quote: "We have said many times that you cannot repeat empty words about the open door to NATO. We must find something to compensate for our inability to provide Ukraine with full membership at the moment," the Lithuanian president said.

According to him, everyone understands that it will be extremely difficult to offer a country in a state of war full membership in a military alliance, but sufficient security guarantees, such as military and political support for Ukraine, as well as an institutional framework for closer cooperation between Ukraine and NATO, must be found.

"It is important to understand that the war will end with the victory of Ukraine, but what will happen next?" said Nausėda.

According to him, these issues will be important at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. The President stressed that the summit will also discuss strengthening the air defence of Poland and the Baltic countries.

"The situation is very serious and, unfortunately, it is getting worse, especially given that Belarus is actively involved in this conflict and is ready to deploy tactical nuclear weapons," Nausėda said.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš, arriving at the summit of the European political community in Moldova, said that they will discuss the possibility of Ukraine's membership in the Alliance after the war with Russia is over at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also noted that NATO will not be able to offer full membership to Ukraine at the summit in July due to Russia's aggressive war.

