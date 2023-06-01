All Sections
Poland to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 21:58

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, has said his country will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter jet pilots. 

Source: He stated this in Chișinău at the summit of the European political community on Thursday 1 June, reports European Pravda with reference to Polish Radio 

Details: Morawiecki participated in a conversation between several prime ministers and the president of Ukraine on the training of Ukrainian pilots in the field of operation of F-16 aircraft.

Quote: "We have set a schedule for these exercises. Poland will help Ukraine prepare pilots for F-16 fighters," he stated.

At the same time, the Polish Prime Minister added that Warsaw would not transfer this equipment to Kyiv since Poland itself does not have enough F-16 jets. 

Morawiecki also said that he called on other countries that have Patriot air defence systems to "share them with Ukraine as soon as possible".

Background: Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of the European political community, taking place in Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca. Upon arrival, he said that at the meeting he would continue talks on a coalition of fighters and would propose a coalition of Patriots [air-defence systems - ed.].

In May, the United Kingdom announced the start of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16. The coalition already includes Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

