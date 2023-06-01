All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland to help train Ukrainian pilots on F-16s

European PravdaThursday, 1 June 2023, 21:58

Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, has said his country will help Ukraine train F-16 fighter jet pilots. 

Source: He stated this in Chișinău at the summit of the European political community on Thursday 1 June, reports European Pravda with reference to Polish Radio 

Details: Morawiecki participated in a conversation between several prime ministers and the president of Ukraine on the training of Ukrainian pilots in the field of operation of F-16 aircraft.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have set a schedule for these exercises. Poland will help Ukraine prepare pilots for F-16 fighters," he stated.

At the same time, the Polish Prime Minister added that Warsaw would not transfer this equipment to Kyiv since Poland itself does not have enough F-16 jets. 

Morawiecki also said that he called on other countries that have Patriot air defence systems to "share them with Ukraine as soon as possible".

Background: Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the summit of the European political community, taking place in Mimi Castle in the village of Bulboaca. Upon arrival, he said that at the meeting he would continue talks on a coalition of fighters and would propose a coalition of Patriots [air-defence systems - ed.].

In May, the United Kingdom announced the start of an international coalition of countries aimed at training Ukrainian pilots on fourth-generation fighters, including the F-16. The coalition already includes Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, the United States and Portugal.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: