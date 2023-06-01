Zelenskyy: We used this day to fullest to bring defeat of Russian terrorists closer

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Russia used the day of 1 June for another attack on Ukrainian cities, Ukraine was bringing Russia's defeat closer, as well as gradually bringing it to responsibility on the world stage.

Quote: "Today Children’s Day is celebrated in our country, as in many other countries. But on this day, the terrorist state claimed the life of a Ukrainian child. But on this day, Russia shelled our cities: from Kharkiv to Kherson, from Kyiv to Donbas.

But we used this day to the fullest to bring the defeat of terrorists closer. And this day has become a time when we bring closer the responsibility of Russia – every killer, every terrorist. "

Details: Zelenskyy recalled that in the morning, the Ukrainian delegation worked in Moldova, at the summit of the European Political Community.

According to the president, "this is currently the centre of political discussions on our continent."

Quote: "There were very important negotiations. President of Moldova and President of France, Prime Minister of Great Britain and President of the European Commission, President of Romania and Prime Minister of Portugal, Prime Minister of Albania and Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Prime Minister of Italy, Prime Minister of Spain, President of Switzerland, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, President of Azerbaijan, and Chancellor of Germany.

There was also an expanded format with representatives of the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Britain, Poland, Belgium. And, of course, meetings on the sidelines of the summit and a joint meeting of all participants of the summit...

We are preparing new defence solutions for Ukraine; this applies to air defence, aircraft, and our advancement on the ground.

We are preparing real political content for the NATO summit in Vilnius. We are preparing a package of security guarantees for our state on the way to the Alliance.

We are doing everything to bring the political decision of the European Union on membership for Ukraine closer.

We are preparing a peace summit based on the Ukrainian peace formula."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the countries for their support.

He expressed special gratitude to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for supporting initiatives to protect Ukrainian children and their return from Russia.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked President of the European Council Charles Michel for the special security session within the summit.

He also thanked President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola for the decision on providing ammunition for Ukraine and approving the allocation of an additional EUR€500 million for this.

