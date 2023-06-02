All Sections
Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv, authorities report air defence operating in capital and oblast

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 2 June 2023, 03:10
Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv, authorities report air defence operating in capital and oblast
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM, STOCK PHOTO FROM DEFENSE UA WEBSITE

Authorities have reported explosions in Kyiv and that air defence systems are operating in the capital and oblast after an air-raid warning was issued in Ukraine.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv

Quote from Kyiv Oblast Military Administration: "There is an increased threat of air attack in the oblast.

Air defence forces are working on enemy targets."

Details: The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were in operation in the capital.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration also called on residents of the oblast to stay in shelters and other safe places until the all-clear had been sounded and not to post videos of air defence operations.

Update. Quote from Klitschko: "Explosions in the city. Air defence systems are operating. Another wave of UAVs is approaching Kyiv."

After the all-clear was given, Klitschko reported that there were no calls to emergency services or medics during the air-raid in Kyiv.

Advertisement: