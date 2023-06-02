​​Situation at ZNPP is deteriorating every day − State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The difficult situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) site is getting worse every day as the Russians continue to cause direct damage to the nuclear safety and security of the plant.

Source: Oleh Korikov, Acting Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, at an online meeting with representatives of the European Commission, ENSREG, WENRA, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the UK Nuclear Regulatory Office and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

Quote from Korikov: "The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is getting worse every day."

Details: The Acting Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate stressed that the Russian invaders continue to put pressure on the personnel of ZNPP, resort to intimidation, conduct searches of station employees’ homes, prohibit contact with persons on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, and do not allow people to leave the temporarily occupied territory.

He also added that the Russians brought personnel who did not have the appropriate qualifications to the ZNPP. The Russians also dismantled or stole essential elements of nuclear power plant systems and disabled some computer equipment. All this caused damage to the emergency preparedness and response system at ZNPP.

In addition, the occupation "administration" blocked the transmission of information from the Automated Radiation Monitoring System of Zaporizhzhia NPP, which threatened safety at the plant.

Korikov stressed that restoring nuclear safety and security systems at ZNPP is possible only if the plant is completely liberated and demilitarised.

