All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


​​Situation at ZNPP is deteriorating every day − State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

Iryna BalachukFriday, 2 June 2023, 12:12
​​Situation at ZNPP is deteriorating every day − State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate

The difficult situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) site is getting worse every day as the Russians continue to cause direct damage to the nuclear safety and security of the plant.

Source: Oleh Korikov, Acting Chairman of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate and Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, at an online meeting with representatives of the European Commission, ENSREG, WENRA, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the UK Nuclear Regulatory Office and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission

Quote from Korikov: "The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP is getting worse every day."

Advertisement:

Details: The Acting Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate stressed that the Russian invaders continue to put pressure on the personnel of ZNPP, resort to intimidation, conduct searches of station employees’ homes, prohibit contact with persons on the territory controlled by the Ukrainian government, and do not allow people to leave the temporarily occupied territory.

He also added that the Russians brought personnel who did not have the appropriate qualifications to the ZNPP. The Russians also dismantled or stole essential elements of nuclear power plant systems and disabled some computer equipment. All this caused damage to the emergency preparedness and response system at ZNPP.

In addition, the occupation "administration" blocked the transmission of information from the Automated Radiation Monitoring System of Zaporizhzhia NPP, which threatened safety at the plant.

Korikov stressed that restoring nuclear safety and security systems at ZNPP is possible only if the plant is completely liberated and demilitarised.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: