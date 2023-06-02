All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wallace believes in success of Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russia cannot just conjure tanks

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 14:52

Ben Wallace, the Minister of Defence of the UK, is optimistic about the expected counteroffensive of Ukraine.

Source: Wallace in an interview for The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Specifically, the official is convinced that Ukraine is able to regain control over the peninsula of Crimea, which was occupied by Russia back in 2014.

He remarked that the Russian forces are running out of the necessary military equipment.

Advertisement:

He added that earlier, Ukraine showed that if the Russian troops are struck "in the wrong place", they will basically "collapse".

"They can send tens of thousands of young men to their death but you cannot conjure tanks and armament they need," Wallace added.

Earlier, Lindsey Graham, US Republican senator, stressed that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive starts, the Russians will be "in for a rude awakening".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that tanks will play a decisive role in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training

Ukrainian army advances on Bakhmut front, capturing strategic heights – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister

VIDEOSubstation ablaze in Siberia, media reports of explosion

Russian radio stations broadcast panicky announcement by Putin of "invasion by Armed Forces of Ukraine", Kremlin says it's a fake

videoFreedom of Russia Legion destroys Russian tanks in Belgorod Oblast using drones

InfographicOnly 40% of Slovaks and 46% of Bulgarians believe in Russia's attack on Ukraine; figures in Hungary improve

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
Russians damage ammonia pipeline during attack on Kharkiv Oblast
22:25
Russians fire at Kozatske, Kherson Oblast, killing woman
22:18
Zelenskyy thanks soldiers deployed near Bakhmut for bringing "the news we expect"
21:41
Zelenskyy to appeal to the Swiss parliament on 15 June, some MPs are promising to boycott
21:24
Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training
21:08
In May, 8 international companies completely left Russian market – KSE Institute
21:05
Ukraine has enough weapons for a counteroffensive – Foreign Minister
20:41
photoRussian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion said they killed a colonel of Russian Armed Forces in Belgorod Oblast
19:54
Ukraine possibly launched a counter-offensive; Russia's defence will be tough – NYT
19:42
Invaders use Smerch multiple rocket launchers to hit Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 9 wounded
All News
Advertisement: