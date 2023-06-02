Wallace believes in success of Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russia cannot just conjure tanks

Ben Wallace, the Minister of Defence of the UK, is optimistic about the expected counteroffensive of Ukraine.

Source: Wallace in an interview for The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Specifically, the official is convinced that Ukraine is able to regain control over the peninsula of Crimea, which was occupied by Russia back in 2014.

He remarked that the Russian forces are running out of the necessary military equipment.

He added that earlier, Ukraine showed that if the Russian troops are struck "in the wrong place", they will basically "collapse".

"They can send tens of thousands of young men to their death but you cannot conjure tanks and armament they need," Wallace added.

Earlier, Lindsey Graham, US Republican senator, stressed that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive starts, the Russians will be "in for a rude awakening".

Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that tanks will play a decisive role in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

