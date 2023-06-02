All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Wallace believes in success of Ukrainian counteroffensive: Russia cannot just conjure tanks

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 14:52

Ben Wallace, the Minister of Defence of the UK, is optimistic about the expected counteroffensive of Ukraine.

Source: Wallace in an interview for The Washington Post, as reported by European Pravda

Specifically, the official is convinced that Ukraine is able to regain control over the peninsula of Crimea, which was occupied by Russia back in 2014.

Advertisement:

He remarked that the Russian forces are running out of the necessary military equipment.

He added that earlier, Ukraine showed that if the Russian troops are struck "in the wrong place", they will basically "collapse".

"They can send tens of thousands of young men to their death but you cannot conjure tanks and armament they need," Wallace added.

Earlier, Lindsey Graham, US Republican senator, stressed that when the Ukrainian counteroffensive starts, the Russians will be "in for a rude awakening".

Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, stressed that tanks will play a decisive role in the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!




Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: