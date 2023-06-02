Kyiv bomb shelters inspected as prosecutor's office investigates embezzlement of budget funds

The prosecutor's office and the police are conducting a joint investigation into the embezzlement of budget funds allocated to repairing air-raid shelters in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office on Facebook

Details: According to the Kyiv City State Administration, 1.2 billion hryvnias [approximately US$32.5 million] from the city budget was allocated to setting up air-raid shelters.

The investigation collected evidence confirming criminal actions and collusion between the contracting authorities and the winners of tenders [to undertake the work of equipping shelters] aimed at embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds during the renovation of shelters.

For example, during the inspection of one such facility in the Sviatoshynskyi district, law enforcement officers and relevant experts documented the failure to complete the work in full, unsatisfactory standards to which the work had been completed, use of low-quality flammable and fire hazardous materials, and an overestimation of their cost by more than 1 million hryvnias [approximately US$27,000].

On 2 June, investigators and police officers continued to inspect civil protection shelters and facilities located in Kyiv.

As of 19:00, 15 objects have been inspected.

Pre-trial investigations into related cases of embezzlement of budget funds during the repair of civil protection facilities are also being conducted by pre-trial investigation authorities in the Desnianskyi, Podilskyi, Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts of Kyiv.

Kyiv law enforcement agencies are systematically documenting the cases of embezzlement and misappropriation of budget funds allocated for the repair of civil protection shelters and facilities by both officials and business entities.

Prosecutors are taking measures to ensure that authorised persons make air-raid shelters in Kyiv available for civilian protection.

During inspections of shelters, carried out jointly with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a significant number of shelters in different districts of Kyiv were found to not be ready to be used as required.

During 2022-23, the prosecutor's office filed 28 lawsuits to the courts to make owners ensure civil protection structures with a total area of about 11,500 square metres and a total capacity of 11,656 people are ready for their intended use.

As of now, five shelters have been made ready for use, including healthcare facilities with a total capacity of 1,081 people, as confirmed by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

