Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock considers legitimate the potential arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in Hague.

Baerbock called for respect for international law amid Putin's potential arrest at the BRICS summit in South Africa.

Quote: "International law is clear at the moment. International law makes it clear that war criminals, those who are responsible for waging aggressive wars, will be brought to justice at some point," she said.

As it is known, Putin may go to the BRICS group of States summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August. Since South Africa has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC, it will be required to arrest the Russian President upon his entering the country.

According to the German Foreign Minister, the BRICS meeting makes it clear that a brutal aggressive war and violation of international order have consequences for every aggressor and war criminal, and after that "they can no longer just participate in international conferences".

"This once again makes it clear that this Russian war of aggression is not a purely European matter, but affects the whole world," Baerbock said.

Background: In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, President Vladimir Zelensky said that Putin "deserves to be judged" and delivered to The Hague.

