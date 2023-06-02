All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister

European PravdaFriday, 2 June 2023, 21:57
Putin's arrest for The Hague is legal, international law is clear – German Foreign Minister
Annalena Baerbock, German Foreign Minister. Photo by Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock considers legitimate the potential arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in Hague.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zeit, Baerbock said this after a meeting of the Council of Baltic Sea states in Wismar on Friday.

Baerbock called for respect for international law amid Putin's potential arrest at the BRICS summit in South Africa.

Advertisement:

Quote: "International law is clear at the moment. International law makes it clear that war criminals, those who are responsible for waging aggressive wars, will be brought to justice at some point," she said.

As it is known, Putin may go to the BRICS group of States summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, in August. Since South Africa has signed the Rome Statute of the ICC, it will be required to arrest the Russian President upon his entering the country.

According to the German Foreign Minister, the BRICS meeting makes it clear that a brutal aggressive war and violation of international order have consequences for every aggressor and war criminal, and after that "they can no longer just participate in international conferences".

"This once again makes it clear that this Russian war of aggression is not a purely European matter, but affects the whole world," Baerbock said.

Background: In March, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for illegally deporting thousands of children from Ukraine. The warrant means that Putin can be arrested if he goes to any member state of the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, President Vladimir Zelensky said that Putin "deserves to be judged" and delivered to The Hague.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: