Russians attack Sumy Oblast 30 times a day, causing casualties and damage

Russian forces carried out 30 attacks on Sumy Oblast on 2 June, with 181 strikes observed. One person was killed, another was injured, and civil infrastructure was destroyed.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook

Details: The Russians deployed mortars to attack the Yunakivka hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.], with six strikes.

The Khotin hromada came under mortar fire twice, with 12 strikes. As a result of the shelling, a civilian was killed, and a house and a power line have been damaged.

Occupiers carried out a mortar attack on the Bilopillia hromada, with 11 strikes, and 30 more strikes were observed from an AGS (automatic grenade launcher).

The Krasnopillia hromada came under fire from artillery (25 strikes), mortars (eight strikes), and AGS (30 strikes). As a result of the attack using AGS, the grass near the local cemetery caught fire.

The Russians deployed mortars to attack the Myropillia hromada (three strikes).

In the Velyka Pysarivka hromada, attacks from mortars (three strikes) and self-propelled howitzers (16 strikes) were carried out; three civilian infrastructure buildings, three cars, a scooter, a metal fence, a pharmacy, an administrative building, two private households and a multi-story residential building have been damaged as a result of one of the attacks with self-propelled howitzers. One civilian was injured. The Russians also fired with multiple launcher rocket systems (14 strikes); 2 houses have been damaged as a result of one of the attacks.

In the Znob-Novhorod hromada, there were 22 strikes from mortar fire.

Invaders used mortars to attack the Seredyna-Buda hromada, with four strikes; non-residential premises and a residential building have been damaged by fire. Artillery fire from self-propelled howitzers (one strike) was also observed, as a result of which a grain silo has been damaged. In addition, the Russians dropped a VOG-type explosive device from a UAV.

