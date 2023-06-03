Ukrainian forces clash with Russian troops 29 times in past 24 hours – General Staff report

There were 29 combat engagements between Ukraine’s Defence Forces and the Russian occupation forces on Friday, 2 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 June

Quote: "The enemy launched 67 air and 17 missile strikes over the past day, and carried out 91 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to completely occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. A total of 29 combat engagements took place on these fronts over the past day."

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces are continuing to maintain their presence in areas near the Russian-Ukrainian border. They conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery bombardment of Yanzhulivka, Leonivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Novovasylivka, Seredyna Buda, Romashkove, Atynske, Bezsalivka, Bilovody, Basivka, Yunakivka, Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka and Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast; as well as Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Pylna, Zelene, Verkhnia Pysarivka, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Vovchansk, Zybyne, Rybalkyne, Budarky, Zemlianky, Chuhunivka and Odradne in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast. Topoli, Dvorichanske, Kamianka, Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Kotliarivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, during the past day, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the vicinity of Makiivka in Luhansk Oblast and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Ivanivka and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations towards Ivanivske. They conducted airstrikes near Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, as well as a missile attack on Druzhkivka. Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora and New-York in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces launched airstrikes near Avdiivka. They conducted artillery shelling of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Karlivka settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted offensive operations near the city of Marinka during the previous day, but our defenders repelled all 14 Russian attacks. Russian forces suffered significant losses in manpower and equipment. They continue to destroy our cities and villages. They launched airstrikes on Marinka and Katerynivka, and carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the area of Prechystivka and shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. The occupiers launched airstrikes near Olhivske and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Beryslav, as well as Vesele, Kozatske and Odradokamianka in Kherson Oblast. They carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Bilohir’ia, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Komyshuvakha and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Beryslav, Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, the city of Kherson, as well as Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 15 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and two on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukraine’s Defence Forces downed 15 Russian cruise missiles and 17 Shahed-136 attack drones.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, two ammunition storage points, two electronic warfare systems, a radar station and a multiple-launch rocket system.

