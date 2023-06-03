All Sections
Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander visits frontline near Bakhmut to discuss further actions

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 3 June 2023, 08:40
Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander visits frontline near Bakhmut to discuss further actions
SYRSKYI ON BAKHMUT FRONT, JUNE 2022, PHOTO FROM HIS SOCIAL MEDIA

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, has visited the positions of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline on the Bakhmut front and discussed further actions with their commanders.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Syrskyi: "Bakhmut front. I continue to work with our soldiers on the frontline. It's important for me to see our troops at the front personally. To hear their challenges and suggestions firsthand.

I have coordinated further actions with the commanders of the units and sub-units.

Details: Syrskyi stated that Russian forces continue to suffer major losses on the Bakhmut front.

Background: Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia changed the operation format on the Bakhmut front, so there is a temporary lull.

