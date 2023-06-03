Russian Taman port may stop exporting liquefied petroleum gas due to fear of UAV attacks

Russia is ready to stop exporting highly explosive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through the Taman Black Sea port because it fears drone attacks.

Source: Reuters

Details: Reuters, citing three sources, noted that the port of Taman may suspend exports of liquefied petroleum gas (propane and butane) due to the explosive nature of this fuel.

The port accounts for about 7.5% of all Russian liquefied petroleum gas exports.

Quote: "Railway supplies of LPG to Taman from Russia's and Kazakhstan's suppliers stood at 192,000 tonnes in January–May. Last year the complex shipped 328,000 tonnes of Russian and Kazakh LPG," Reuters said.

More details: It is currently unknown when exactly the port will stop exporting. Operations with hydrocarbon raw materials at the Taman transhipment facility, which has a capacity of 20 million tonnes of cargo per year, will be mothballed for an indefinite period.

Reuters added that railway operators in Russia and Kazakhstan have announced plans to limit cargo traffic towards Taman.

Background: Starting from 8 May, Kazakhstan Railways have banned the transport of oil products to the Russian Black Sea port of Taman (Krasnodar Krai) where an oil depot caught fire on 3 May.

