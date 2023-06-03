All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine no longer has to go through MAP stage for NATO membership – Kuleba

European PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 14:06

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, has reiterated Kyiv's position that, under the current circumstances, the Membership Action Plan (MAP) should no longer be a mandatory element on Ukraine's path to NATO. 

Source: Kuleba during a joint briefing with the Estonian Foreign Minister as European Pravda reports, referring to Interfax-Ukraine

Kuleba noted that one of the key topics of negotiations with his Estonian counterpart was preparations for the NATO summit in Vilnius, and Kyiv and Tallinn have common expectations. "The key step, of course, is a step towards Ukraine's NATO membership and security guarantees for Ukraine," Kuleba said.

He added that the provision of the MAP to Ukraine under the current circumstances has already lost its relevance as the next step on the way to NATO. 

Advertisement:

"We believe that the MAP should no longer be considered an element on the path to membership. This mechanism has outlived its usefulness and should not be applied to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

As you know, Finland and Sweden have started the entry procedure without the MAP stage.  

Kuleba added that Ukraine's membership of NATO is an inevitable issue and "will happen sooner or later".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Because without Ukraine, it is impossible to protect the Euro-Atlantic space. And we must change the opinion of those who believe that membership should happen later rather than sooner," Dmytro Kuleba stressed.

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he understands the impossibility of Ukraine joining NATO during the war, but he sees no point in participating in the NATO summit in Vilnius unless Ukraine receives specific signals about when it can join the Alliance as a result.

Read also: Ukraine's NATO Membership Needs no Action Plan, We Have to Leave 2008 Mistakes Behind 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: