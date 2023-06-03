All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Meet Aza, the cat who lives in an electricity substation destroyed by the Russians

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 3 June 2023, 15:01
Meet Aza, the cat who lives in an electricity substation destroyed by the Russians

Power engineers have been posting photos of Aza, a cat who lives at a substation destroyed by the Russians.

Ukraine’s national energy company, Ukrenergo, said the cat has been living at the substation for nine years.

Aza was brought to the substation as a kitten in 2014 by an employee who rescued her from some dogs that had chased the terrified animal up a tree.

Advertisement:

Aza settled in and chose an armchair in the main building of the substation, where the control panel was located. She was mostly there in winter; in the summer, she hunted mice at the substation.

 
The cat has been living at the substation for nine years.
The sign reads "working place"

"Aza’s our therapist, she creates a comfortable environment. She’s our mascot and social media star - she’s very friendly and always comes to meet us in the morning. She’s been through a lot with us and has become part of our team," says Oleksandr, the substation relay operator.

Like the substation’s employees, the cat has survived several Russian attacks on energy infrastructure facilities.

On the day of the first strike, Aza disappeared somewhere. She returned a few days later to find the substation building had been destroyed.

"That night, she ran around the destroyed building where her favourite upholstered armchair used to be, meowing loudly, and looked through the broken windows in confusion and despair, pawing the scattered bricks and remnants of the walls. When Aza saw a light in the surviving building, she was happy and ran up to us," Oleksandr recalls.

The substation has been attacked nine times, but Aza has not left her home.

 
The substation has been attacked nine times, but Aza has not left her home

Now the kitty has a different armchair in another building but at the same substation. Every day she watches how her home is being rebuilt and how she used to hunt mice.

"There is a lot of work to do, because the damage to the substation is unprecedented. But what the eyes fear, the hands do. It’s especially motivating when you realise that this is for our people. We need to rebuild as much as possible before winter," Oleksandr says.

Reminder: Stepan the cat from Kharkiv, who found fame thanks to a blog, asked his beloved Stefaniia to marry him.  

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: