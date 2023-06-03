Ukraine's Defence Intelligence believes mutiny or military confrontation possible in Russia

Ukrainian Intelligence believes that one of several scenarios in which the situation in the Russian Federation might play out could be a mutiny or a military confrontation.

Source: Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, on the Novyi Vidlik talk show on Suspilne (Ukraine's public broadcaster), as reported by Defence Intelligence's press service

Quote: "As a result of the successful actions of Ukraine’s security and defence forces and the liberation of our territories, internal conflicts within Muscovy itself [i.e. Russia – ed.] are possible."

Details: Yusov added that this scenario could also be caused by the successful actions of the rebels who are fighting for their rights on Russian territory; these are Russians who hold Russian Federation passports, he said.

He noted that operations by the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion are still underway.

"The emperor has turned out to have no clothes on. Everything combat-worthy that moves has been deployed for the occupation of Ukraine. All that remains in the territory of Muscovy is mostly pot-bellied traffic police," Yusov said.

According to Yusov, fighting against armed insurgents is not one of the responsibilities of the traffic cops summoned to the border by President Putin as part of his "Edelweiss" plan, who have basically been trained to beat peaceful protesters with batons and take bribes from pensioners.

"That's why it's such a failure. That's why we have to bomb and destroy the civilian buildings of the Muscovites themselves with artillery and Grads [multiple-launch rocket systems – ed.]. It's all happening live; the whole world is watching," the Defence Intelligence representative concluded.

