Zelenskyy calls on citizens to thank soldiers personally

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has called on fellow Ukrainians to thank the Ukrainian military personally.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address

Quote: "And I ask you all: please do not forget to thank our soldiers personally. Those whom you know personally. Those whom you may just follow on social networks. Those you have simply heard about and can tell other Ukrainians, our people. Gratitude is always important, and it is important to hear that you are grateful when you fight like this for your people."

Details: In his address, Zelenskyy thanked specific soldiers.

Among them is soldier Yaroslav Kan, a paratrooper. "He fought in the hottest spots of the front. Bilohorivka, the defence of Lysychansk, the defence of Soledar. Battles for Svatove, Kreminna, Bakhmut... Four wounds! Now he is undergoing treatment, recovering. And he is ready to return to the front again. This is extraordinary human fortitude! Thank you, Yaroslav!" the president said.

He also thanked Staff Sergeant Yevhen Kepsha, an anti-tank missile system platoon commander. "Battles for Bakhmut. A Stuhna anti-tank guided missile. Very accurate, very brave. Together with the boys, together with comrades from their group – very good results in destroying the occupiers. Thank you for this, Yevhen!", he noted.

Zelenskyy also mentioned Staff Sergeant Maksym Kuzmenko and Junior Sergeant Anton Andriushchenko, soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade, who took part in very tough battles on the Avdiivka front, for "such a necessary result for Ukraine in defence of our positions."

"I have already thanked our soldiers from the 55th Zaporizhzhia Sich Artillery Brigade many times. The guys are all great. They fight powerfully, and very efficiently. And today, I would like to specifically mention the artillery battery commanded by Captain Mykola Nosach. Avdiivka front. Very skilful in cutting off Russian assaults. Just what we need. Thank you, Mykola! It's great to see reports of your accuracy," the president said.

He also thanked the soldiers of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Transcarpathian Brigade for the effective work of their artillery. Among them are division commander Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Hladysh; battery commander Captain Rostyslav Kmet; platoon commander Senior Lieutenant Oleksandr Shytikov; gun commander, Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Kryshtapiuk, and Private First Class Yaroslav Niul.

Zelenskyy also thanked the 1st Marine Battalion of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade, named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi.

"And the defenders of our skies, such as soldier Anatolii Pavlenko, a National Guardsman. The Bureviy anti-aircraft missile division. A guy who knows how to shoot down Russian missiles with pinpoint accuracy – and with the help of a simple Igla man-portable air-defence system. Thank you for this accuracy!", he said.

Zelenskyy also mentioned Staff Sergeant Viktor Sidnev, the senior officer of one of the manoeuvre groups that are working to protect Kyiv. "Excellent coordination of actions, excellent combat skills. And there is a result: fewer of the occupiers' missiles. Thank you!", the president said.

