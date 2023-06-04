23 combat clashes between Ukraine's defence forces and occupiers in one day

Twenty-three combat clashes took place between the defence forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers on 3 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, information as of 06:00 on 4 June

Quote: "The Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine last night. Information regarding the aftermath of this terrorist attack is currently being updated.

Advertisement:

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, in particular, using an Iskander tactical missile system. One Iskander-K missile hit the suburbs of Dnipro, damaging a two-storey residential building, and more than 20 civilians sustained moderate to severe injuries, including children.

In addition, the enemy carried out 30 airstrikes and 56 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of our troops and settlements. The probability of missile and air strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on attempts to occupy Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts completely. There were 23 combat clashes over the past day."

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians carried out an airstrike near Hatyshche in Kharkiv Oblast. Occupiers deployed artillery and mortars to attack Hremyach, Hai, Dmytrivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Atynske, Bezsalivka, Oleksandrivka, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Stepok, Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as Ivashky, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, Vysoka Yaruha, Pylna, Zelene, Vesele, Starytsia, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Bochkove, Budarky and Chuhunivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted an unsuccessful offensive operation near Novoselivske, Luhansk Oblast, during the day. Invaders carried out airstrikes near Serhiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russians tried to advance near Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne, Donetsk Oblast, but witnessed no success over the past 24 hours. The occupiers launched airstrikes in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast, and Siversk, Donetsk Oblast. Makiivka, Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Verkhnokamianske, Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast came under artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, the invaders carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Ivanivske and Bila Hora. Occupiers carried out airstrikes near Kurdyumivka and Bila Hora in Donetsk Oblast. Areas in the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk, Ivanivske, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, New-York and Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

Russian forces did not undertake any offensive operations on the Avdiivka front, but conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Avdiivka and shelled Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Nevelske and Karlivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Russians tried to advance near Marinka, but Ukraine’s defenders repelled all 11 Russian attacks. The occupiers suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment. Russian forces continue to destroy our cities and villages, carried out an airstrike on Marinka, and artillery shelling on Maksymilianivka, Marinka, Perrmoha, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Yantarne settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Vuhledar and Prechystivka in Donetsk Oblast and shelled frontline settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces are on the defensive on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson fronts. They conducted airstrikes on areas in and around Poltavka and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They also shelled Vremivka and Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast; Burlatske, Malynivka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Lukianivske and Komyshuvakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Zolota Balka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Dachi, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, Kizomys and the city of Kherson in Kherson Oblast.

Over the course of 3 June, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 airstrikes on areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated, and 6 strikes on Russian anti-aircraft systems.

Ukraine’s defence forces downed six Russian reconnaissance drones, and two Lancet strike drones.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a Russian command post, an anti-aircraft missile system, six artillery units at their firing positions and three ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!