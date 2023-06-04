All Sections
Russians fire on Kharkiv Oblast with helicopters and tanks in morning attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 09:26
Russians fire on Kharkiv Oblast with helicopters and tanks in morning attack
Attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupiers attacked the village of Huriv with tanks and the village of Ivashky with helicopters on the morning of 4 June, with no casualties reported so far.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians once again launched a large-scale attack on the city of Vovchansk on the morning of 4 June. The town's administrative building was damaged, and two houses and outbuildings were partially destroyed.

In addition, the occupiers used helicopters to attack the village of Ivashky in Bohodukhiv district, causing no large-scale damage or casualties.

As a result of a morning attack on the village of Huriv Kozachok in Bohodukhiv district involving tanks, a direct strike was recorded on the building of the community arts centre, which sustained significant damage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

