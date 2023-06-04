All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully counterattack Russians on Svatove front – Ground Forces Commander

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 4 June 2023, 14:27
Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully counterattack Russians on Svatove front – Ground Forces Commander
Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited the front again and reported on the successful counteroffensive of Ukrainian troops on the Svatove front.

Source: Syrskyi, quoted by the Ministry of Defence media centre

Details: The official visited "one of the tensest areas of the front" without specifying where it actually was.

He explained that he and the commanders planned and prepared future military tasks.

Quote from Syrskyi: "I want to highlight the work of the 92nd unit of the Separate Mechanised Brigade, which not only repelled the Russian attack on the Svatove front but also successfully counterattacked and advanced 400 metres "on their shoulders".

Another example is the successful actions of servicemen of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade, who every day, step by step, with competent tactical actions, liberated a significant area near the Ivanivske forest."

