Bells on trees: Ukraine holds action in memory of children killed during war

Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 4 June 2023, 15:03

On 4 June, Ukraine commemorates the children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

The Bells campaign was initiated by First Lady Olena Zelenska. She called for hanging bells on trees to honour the memory of young Ukrainians.

In Kyiv, the event was held in Darnytskyi district of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Bells campaign. Photo: Kyiv City State Administration

"Today we must honour the memory of all the innocent Ukrainian children who were killed. This event should become another powerful motivator for our struggle. For life, for the future of Ukraine!" said Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that the number of children killed by the aggressor country already exceeds the number of days during which the full-scale war has been going on.

"All war crimes committed by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian children will be investigated as a crime of genocide," the ministry added.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Ukraine, as of 4 June, 485 children have been killed in 466 days of full-scale war.

 

Adults and children are taking part in the campaign 

Russians are also deporting young Ukrainians. So far, there are reports about more than 20,000 children who have been illegally taken to their territories by the occupiers. The Russians are trying to hide this and cynically change the names and dates of birth of the deported children.

