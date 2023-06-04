All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief decorated a Finnish officer for assistance to Ukraine

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 16:12

A Finnish-Swedish officer from the Logistics Department of the Finnish Defence Forces received the badge For Assistance to the Troops from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for his work in support of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda referring to Hufvudstadsbladet

Details: The Finnish officer has received the award on the occasion of the Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces, which is celebrated on Sunday. He is currently the only serviceman to receive this honour.

Advertisement:
 

The Finnish Defence Forces did not disclose the name of the recipient or his specific rank.

"This is a great honour, the award means a lot to me. At the same time, I understand that the award is addressed to all those who have worked to support Ukraine in the field of defence logistics," the serviceman told Hufvudstadsbladet.

 

He has praised the military cooperation between Finland and Ukraine, noting the ingenuity of Ukrainians who are "very good at finding solutions to problems".

"I am proud that we as a nation have been able to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. I recognise some of the weapons systems sent to Ukraine from the media discussions. I cannot say that I am happy, given the high number of casualties, but I am grateful to be able to do meaningful work," the officer added.

Finland's total military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has already reached €1.1 billion.

Background: At the end of May, Finland sent the 16th military aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from the IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
All News
Advertisement: