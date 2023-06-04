All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief decorated a Finnish officer for assistance to Ukraine

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 16:12

A Finnish-Swedish officer from the Logistics Department of the Finnish Defence Forces received the badge For Assistance to the Troops from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for his work in support of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda referring to Hufvudstadsbladet

Details: The Finnish officer has received the award on the occasion of the Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces, which is celebrated on Sunday. He is currently the only serviceman to receive this honour.

 

The Finnish Defence Forces did not disclose the name of the recipient or his specific rank.

Advertisement:

"This is a great honour, the award means a lot to me. At the same time, I understand that the award is addressed to all those who have worked to support Ukraine in the field of defence logistics," the serviceman told Hufvudstadsbladet.

 

He has praised the military cooperation between Finland and Ukraine, noting the ingenuity of Ukrainians who are "very good at finding solutions to problems".

"I am proud that we as a nation have been able to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. I recognise some of the weapons systems sent to Ukraine from the media discussions. I cannot say that I am happy, given the high number of casualties, but I am grateful to be able to do meaningful work," the officer added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Finland's total military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has already reached €1.1 billion.

Background: At the end of May, Finland sent the 16th military aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured

Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed

Power engineers figure out how to adapt system after blowing up of Kakhovka HPP

Water level in Kakhovka Reservoir falls below "dead point": water intake is impossible

Russian mines and unexploded ammunition carried out by Dnipro into waters near Odesa

Russia has enough missiles to target sacred places such as Kyiv – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:40
Intense battles in Donetsk Oblast, there are results – Zelenskyy
00:32
Explosions in occupied Berdiansk
00:11
Everything you need to know about the Kakhovskaya HPP disaster
23:58
photoZelenskyy holds meeting on water supply to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
23:38
Greta Thunberg calls for Russia to be punished for ecocide in Ukraine
22:55
Ukraine's Foreign Minister discusses provision of humanitarian aid with his Turkish counterpart
22:32
photoRussia carries out missile attack on Uman, people injured
22:25
Zelenskyy calls on world to punish Putin for ecocide: Lives broken, ecosystems destroyed
22:02
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals how they determined that Putin uses doubles
21:49
Ukraine gives NATO list of emergency humanitarian necessities after destruction of Kakhovka HPP
All News
Advertisement: