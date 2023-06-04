Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief decorated a Finnish officer for assistance to Ukraine

A Finnish-Swedish officer from the Logistics Department of the Finnish Defence Forces received the badge For Assistance to the Troops from Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for his work in support of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda referring to Hufvudstadsbladet

Details: The Finnish officer has received the award on the occasion of the Flag Day of the Finnish Defence Forces, which is celebrated on Sunday. He is currently the only serviceman to receive this honour.

The Finnish Defence Forces did not disclose the name of the recipient or his specific rank.

Advertisement:

"This is a great honour, the award means a lot to me. At the same time, I understand that the award is addressed to all those who have worked to support Ukraine in the field of defence logistics," the serviceman told Hufvudstadsbladet.

He has praised the military cooperation between Finland and Ukraine, noting the ingenuity of Ukrainians who are "very good at finding solutions to problems".

"I am proud that we as a nation have been able to help Ukraine in its fight for survival. I recognise some of the weapons systems sent to Ukraine from the media discussions. I cannot say that I am happy, given the high number of casualties, but I am grateful to be able to do meaningful work," the officer added.

Finland's total military assistance to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion has already reached €1.1 billion.

Background: At the end of May, Finland sent the 16th military aid package to Ukraine, including anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!